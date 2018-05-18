ND opposition to leaked 'Republika Ilindenska Makedonija' proposal for 'name issue'

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday expressed his party's opposition to a same-day proposal regarding a possible solution to the fYRoM "name issue", and specifically the composite "Republika Ilindenska Makedonija". Press reports, mostly emanating from Skopje, the capital of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), were quickly reproduced in Greece.

The development generated a ND statement, issued after Mitsotakis was briefed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the wake of the press reports.

"This name is linked historically and directly with an intent to create a 'macedonian' nation and state, one that includes Thessaloniki and extends to the Aegean Sea. Whatever reference to Ilinden in the name of the neighboring country, not only fails to end irredentism in Skopje, but to the contrary, confirms and strengthens it... this is unacceptable, even for discussion," the ND statement read.

Tsipras had also briefed the Greek president and other political leaders over the proposal.

Additionally, speaking from Parliament's podium, he said the two primary conditions have been set by the Greek side for achieving a "name issue" solution, namely:

- one and only composite name, and,

- a constitutional revision in the neighboring country to consolidate the agreement.