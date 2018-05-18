464 mln€ allocated between Jan-Apr to cover state's arrears to private sector

Some 464 million euros was allocated over the January-April 2018 period to cover arrears by the Greek state to the private sector, according to figures supplied on Thursday by the Bank of Greece.

The sum is slightly higher than the money allocated by the end of March 2018, when 457 million euros had been allocated. As far as April 2018 was concerned, only seven million euros was funneled towards covering arrears.

The developments leave the Greek government with less than a month to present data to creditors, especially the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), showing that conditions for the disbursement of one billion euros in loan money have been fulfilled. A relevant deadline expires on June 15, as officially announced by the ESM.