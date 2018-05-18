Reports: 'Republika Ilindenska Makedonija' the latest proposal on negotiating table

A new “solution” landing on the negotiating table in ongoing talks to finally resolve the fYRoM “name issue” reportedly looks like this: "Republika Ilindenska Makedonija".

The latest proposal was leaked by media in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, and will reportedly be applicable in all instances, domestically and internationally.

The media reports out of Skopje, mostly quoting “diplomatic sources”, list another five proposals already submitted: Republika Nova Makedonija; Republika Severna Makedonija, Republika Gorna Makedonija, Republika Vardarska Makedonija and Republika Makedonija (Skopje).

Ilinden refers to a major insurrection against Ottoman rule that occurred in the north of the current former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in 1903, and is today observed as a national holiday