By S. Zisimos

All types of hi-tech and IT-related companies and firms in Greece appear to have shrunk over the crisis years, and specifically between 2011 and 2016, according to figures supplied by the National Documentation Centre, an education ministry-affiliated institution.

Specifically, roughly 36,000 such enterprises ceased operations during the specific six-year period, while 30,700 enterprises commenced operation.