Dombrovskis repeats Commission commitment for Greek debt relief before bailout ends

European Commission VP and Commissioner for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis this week reiterated that an agreement for Greece's exit from the current bailout is possible by the June Eurogroup meeting.

Speaking to the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee in Brussels, he also repeated the Commission's commitment for a debt relief agreement before the end of the memorandum - the third and last such rescue program financed by institutional creditors since 2010.