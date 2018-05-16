Govt re-files draft amendment imposing 'intellectual rights' surcharge on smartphones, tablets, PCs etc.

The leftist-rightist government on Tuesday evening "resurrected" a surcharge, of between 2 and 6 percent, to be imposed on the sale of smartphones, tablets, PCs, external hard drives and even paper for printers. The controversial tax was included as an amendment in an unrelated draft law that was tabled in Parliament.

Collected revenues from the new tax/surcharge are estimated at 65 million euros per year in Greece.

The draft amendment is similar to a culture ministry draft bill tabled last July to ostensibly collect remittances for intellectual rights and copyright.