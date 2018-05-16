Greek parliament president to visit 2 servicemen still held in pre-trial detention in Turkey

Wednesday, 16 May 2018 11:55
UPD:11:55
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ

Κοινή συνεδρίαση της Διακομματικής Επιτροπής για το Δημογραφικό και της Επιτροπής Κοινωνικών Υποθέσεων της Βουλής με θέμα ημερήσιας διάταξης: "Δημογραφικό και Κοινωνικό Πορτραίτο της Ελλάδας 2016 - 2017: Τάσεις, προκλήσεις και πολιτικές", την Τρίτη 17 ΑΠριλίου 2018. (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ) .
A- A A+

The president of Greece's Parliament, Nikos Voutsis, on Wednesday is expected to visit two Greek servicemen still being held in pre-trial detention in an Edirne prison, a border city in European Turkey.

The visit is significant because it is the first time an elected Greek state official - and not diplomats or private citizens - will visit Lt. Angelos Mitretodis and Sgt. Dimitris Kouklatzis since the pair was arrested for allegedly straying into Turkish territory along a poorly demarcated spot on the Greek-Turkish land frontier on March 1, 2018.

A Greek European Parliament (MEP) deputy, Manolis Kefaloyannis, visited the pair this week as the head of a Euro-parliament delegation visiting Turkey.

The Greek government, political parties, top European officials and even NATO's leadership have demanded the release of the men, who have been held in custody on a vague initial charge of illegally entering a restricted military zone. However, no formal indictment has been handed down, while an ongoing judicial investigation by a first instance prosecutor in Edirne has dragged on without a deadline for completion. As such, no court date has been set, assuming a specific charge or charges is filed.
Voutsis is in Turkey for a Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) summit of member-states' parliament presidents that will take place in Istanbul.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών