Greek opposition leader Mitsotakis visits NE Aegean isle of Imvros, accompanied by Patriarch

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader arrived on the northeast Aegean island of Imvros on Tuesday to attend the dedication of an Orthodox chapel on the isle officiated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

"The history of Imvros (Imbros) is intertwined with the common fate of Greeks and Turks," Mitsotakis said from the island, which was granted to Turkey with the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

Up until the late 1960s Imvros hosted a predominately ethnic Greek population, a community from which Bartholomew hails.

"... I had the great pleasure today, in visiting the schools of Imvros, to ascertain that the Greek community on the island is increasing, and that Imvros remains an example of the peace co-existence between our peoples," the Greek political leader said.