Relevant dep. minister: Next round of pension cuts will affect 'at most' 30% of pensioners

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

A relevant deputy minister over the weekend said "no more" than 30 percent of current pensioners in the country will be affected by another round of social security cuts scheduled to take effect on January 2019 - an austerity measure passed by the Tsipras government through Parliament in 2016.

In a statement to "N", Deputy Labor and Social Securities Minister Tassos Petropoulos attempted to present a more positive spin on a looming measure, now viewed as highly detrimental to the poll-trailing leftist SYRIZA party, especially during a year (2019) when regular elections are set.

"... I believe we have the ability to limit the repercussions (in instances) where there's a possibility of reducing social security benefits," he said.

In pointing to who "is not" affected by the coming austerity measure, termed as a "recalculation" or a harmonization between different castes of pensioners, Petropoulos said (retired) professional farmers will not be affected, whereas a "significant percentage of pensioners, which may exceed 25 to 30 percent, will see no reduction in their benefits. A portion of the rest of pensioners will even see a an increase in benefits."

Nevertheless, in comments to the Skai television station on Sunday evening, the deputy minister left open the possibility of reductions for pensioners currently receiving below 1,000 euros per month.

By all accounts, the relevant ministry is desperately trying to find a formula leaving pension rates of below 700 euros per month unscathed. The 700-euro figure is roughly the average pension rate paid out monthly by the former Social Security Foundation (IKA).

According to Petropoulos, "... reductions in pensions will not exceed 18 percent".