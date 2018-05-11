ND: Centeno report confirms that Greece will be in stepped supervision after bailout ends in Aug.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Friday pointed to recent statements by Eurogroup president Mario Centeno as "shattering the new fairytale by (prime minister) Alexis Tsipras over a 'clean exit'," a reference to the looming end of the third bailout in August.

"..The president of the Eurogroup confirmed that our country will find itself in a stepped up supervision after August," ND spokeswoman Maria Spyraki said.

He also called on Tsipras to "brief citizens in detail over new pension cuts, a reduction in the tax-free annual income threshold and high surpluses that he's already signed, committing Greece for the coming years."