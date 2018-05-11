ND: Centeno report confirms that Greece will be in stepped supervision after bailout ends in Aug.

Friday, 11 May 2018 21:59
UPD:22:05
Aris Oikonomou/SOOC
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Friday pointed to recent statements by Eurogroup president Mario Centeno as "shattering the new fairytale by (prime minister) Alexis Tsipras over a 'clean exit'," a reference to the looming end of the third bailout in August.

"..The president of the Eurogroup confirmed that our country will find itself in a stepped up supervision after August," ND spokeswoman Maria Spyraki said.

He also called on Tsipras to "brief citizens in detail over new pension cuts, a reduction in the tax-free annual income threshold and high surpluses that he's already signed, committing Greece for the coming years."

