Fatal DUI-related truck accident reveals vehicle with fake license plates, lack of any other documentation

A fatal traffic accident in Athens this week involving a tractor trailer truck, driven by a 64-year-old man subsequently charged with DUI, has apparently revealed a worrying state of regulation and monitoring of such heavy commercial vehicles on Greece's roadways.

A preliminary report by authorities states that the truck was fitted with license plates belonging to another vehicle, lacked registration, ownership titles, an inspection sticker, insurance, a tachometer certificate, an electronic monitoring chip that is mandatory for such commercial vehicles or even customs documents listing its import into the country.

The truck crashed through a median highway guardrail on a busy west Athens highway on Wednesday morning, hitting two cars heading in the opposite direction and resulting in two deaths and the serious injury of another woman.

 

 

