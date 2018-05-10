Fraport Greece agreement with OTE group to upgrade telecoms at 14 regional airports

Fraport Greece, which manages 14 regional airports around the country, including in the top tourism destinations, on Thursday announced that it was upgrading telecoms and IT infrastructure at the facilities through an agreement with Cosmote, Greece’s biggest telecoms provider.

Cosmote, which operates under the OTE group - of which Deutsche Telekom is the biggest shareholder - will, among others, offer a private cloud service at the 14 airports, along with upgraded connectivity, safer connection, and the upgraded transfer of voice, image and data via IP telephone and a private Wifi network.

The OTE group was also provide technical support and solutions.