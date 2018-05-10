Realtors: 'Airbnb phenomenon' taking over central Thessaloniki, other choice locations

Thursday, 10 May 2018 19:08
UPD:19:16
FOSPHOTOS/Konstantinos Tsakalidis
A- A A+

By G. Hatzilidis
ghatzil@naftemporiki.gr

The "Airbnb" phenomenon has apparently spread to the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the second largest municipality in the country and the nearest metropolis to the well-known holiday destination of Halkidiki, to the east.

Short-term leasing of accommodations via the popular platform are reportedly especially prevalent in the center of the city.

On the "down side", the short-term leasing of lodgings to out-of-town visitors is causing a shortage in residential housing - the classic monthly rent scheme for long-term leasers - as well as taking a significant slice of the hotel market.

Realtors that spoke with "N" this week said a "spectacular" increase in Airbnb-type leasing in the city has increased rent prices by at least 20 percent compared to 2015. Moreover, a "ball park" figure cited by real estate analysts in the city holds that up to 90 percent of owner-exploited properties in central Thessaloniki and seaside districts to the east of the city center are now reserved for Airbnb-type leasing.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών