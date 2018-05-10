Oxfam offices in Athens targeted by self-styled anarchist group

A notorious "antifa-like" group responsible for numerous high-profile protests in the country over the recent period struck again on Thursday morning, this time targeting the Oxfam NGO's offices in central Athens.

According to reports, 10 masked members of the "Rouvikonas" group entered the British charity's Athens office off Viktoria Square to throw red paint and turn over computers and other office equipment - its usual "modus operandi " when entering such work places.

Authorities believe the choice of Oxfam is linked with the ongoing visit of the Prince of Wales to Greece, whereas a posting by the group on a website said the incident was due to a sex scandal involving Oxfam employees in Haiti.