Greek president refers to return of Parthenon Marbles during official reception for Charles and Camilla

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos brought up the issue of the return of the Parthenon Marbles, in addressing a toast to a pair of very prominent royal guests on Wednesday evening, Prince Charles and the Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Greece is connected through long and historic ties with the United Kingdom, from the very beginning of the modern Greek state ... it is these bonds of friendship that allow us to hope that a return of the Parthenon Marbles, in order to restore the unity of this brilliant cradle of our civilization, will eventually come to fruition," Pavlopoulos said during the official reception at the presidential mansion for Charles and Camilla.

The heir to Queen Elizabeth II and his spouse arrived earlier in the day for a three-day official visit to the country, including travel to the island of Crete.

Prince Charles was also received by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.