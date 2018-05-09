Greece drains 1.137 bln€ from markets with 13-week T-bills auction; yield falls

Greece auctioned off 875 million euros worth of 13-week T-bills on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 1.907 billion euros, and with the amount finally accepted being 1.137.5 billion euros. The uniform yield reached 0.59 percent, down by 20 basis points (0.79 percent) from a similar auction on April 11, 2018.

The coverage ratio was 2.18, down from 2.81 last month.

According to the Public Debt Management Agency, primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until May 10, 2018 (12 p.m. local time).

The settlement date is May 11, 2018.