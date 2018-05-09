Mitsotakis-Karamanlis meeting in Parliament on Wed.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning met at his office in Parliament with former ND leader and two-time prime minister Costas Karamanlis. The reason for the meeting, according to ND sources, at least, was Karamanlis' upcoming three-day tour of the Thrace region in northeast Greece.

According to reports, the two men exchanged views over the course of Greek-Turkish relations, given that Thrace marks the land border between the two countries, as well as ongoing political developments in the country.