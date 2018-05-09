Mitsotakis-Karamanlis meeting in Parliament on Wed.

Wednesday, 09 May 2018 12:18
UPD:12:20
Dimitris Papamitsos

According to reports, the two men exchanged views over the course of Greek-Turkish relations, given that Thrace marks the land border between the two countries, as well as ongoing political developments in the country. 
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning met at his office in Parliament with former ND leader and two-time prime minister Costas Karamanlis. The reason for the meeting, according to ND sources, at least, was Karamanlis' upcoming three-day tour of the Thrace region in northeast Greece.

According to reports, the two men exchanged views over the course of Greek-Turkish relations, given that Thrace marks the land border between the two countries, as well as ongoing political developments in the country. 

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών