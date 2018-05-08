US ambassador refers to shipping as big part of US-Greece economic ties

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipping comprises a major part of the economic history between Greec e and the United States, US ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday, speaking at the Piraeus Marine Club before dozens of Greek ship owners.

In an address, Pyatt said:

“Greek shipping is a big part of the U.S.-Greece economic story. The size and scale of the Greek shipping industry, represented by so many of you in the room today, is a tremendous achievement, for which the Greek people are justifiably proud.

“And I always highlight the role the United States has played in helping to revitalize the Greek shipping industry following the devastation of the Second World War. It’s great to be able to look over my shoulder – we have the Hellas Liberty there as a reminder of how the United States facilitated the sale of hundreds of Liberty Ships to Greek ship-owners, it really helped to revitalize and facilitate the rebirth of Greek shipping after the Second World War.

“Today, from where I stand, your community symbolizes the unlimited potential of the Greek people and the real stirrings of recovery that we’re starting to see here. The work you do helps to keep the world economy open, dynamic, and free; just as the strength and resolve of the Greek people helps bring peace, prosperity, and stability to Greece’s neighborhood.

“I look forward to seeing even stronger cooperation between Greece and the United States in the upcoming months, and I am truly confident that 2018 will be a groundbreaking year for our bilateral relationship.

“This engagement will include intensive cooperation between our two governments, like we’ve seen during the dozens of important visits we’ve held in the past few months, as we sought to build on the momentum from the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States last fall and the recent visits of high-level congressional delegations to Greece.”