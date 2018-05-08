14 individuals arrested in Athens on terror-related charge after suspect bank account ID'd

Tuesday, 08 May 2018 16:26
Fourteen people were arrested in greater Athens area on Tuesday morning on terrorism-related charges, and specifically with bank-rolling a terrorist organization - a self-styled anti-state outfit in this case.

According to initial reports, the arrested individuals allegedly deposited money into a bank account leading to Costas Yiatzoglou, who remains in pre-trial incarceration on charges of sending a letter bomb to former Greek prime minister Loukas Papademos.

The suspects were identified as 13 Greek citizens and a foreign national – no nationality was listed – of which 11 are men, and three are women.

Authorities said the account was opened with a fake ID card. No information was given on the amount and number of transactions related to the account.

