QCM says it's not involved with other Greek company, following speculation over Intralot

The NYC-based hedge fund at the center of recent close scrutiny of Folli Follie Group on Tuesday made it clear that it is not involved in any other Greek company, a statement following widespread speculation in Athens the same day.

According to Reuters, the statement by QCM comes after claims that the aggressive hedge fund, which took aim at FFG’s financial results last week, was now focusing its attention on Intralot, a gaming technology and know-how multinational listed on the ASE.

Speculation claimed that QCM was ready to issue a recommendation for Intralot’s short-selling.

The company earlier had witnessed its share price at the ASE drop by 30 percent, only to rebound later with losses of roughly 12 percent after the claims were denied.

In a Twitter post, QCM noted that “We praise the swift intervention of the Greek regulators in handling the FF affair. In many years of watching similar situations elsewhere, I have yet to see a faster response.”

Finally, China’s Fosun, the biggest shareholder in FF, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying it is closely following developments.