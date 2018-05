AEK Athens won the Basketball Champions League title in the final on Sunday in the Greek capital by downing Monaco 100 to 94 before roughly 18,000 fans at the Athens Olympic indoor stadium.

The popular Greek team's title win comes 50 years after another AEK side won the 1967-1968 FIBA European Cup Winners' Cup, and a day after AEK Athens FC was officially handed the championship trophy for Greece's top football league.