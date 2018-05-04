HFSF announcement over developments at NBG after CEO's resignation

National Bank of Greece (NBG) on Friday announced the resignation of Leonidas Fragiadakis for the post of CEO, saying the end of the latter's term coincides with the completion of the greater part of a restructuring plan for the country's oldest bank.

Pavlos Mylonas was tapped as the acting CEO until the next regular general assembly.

In a later reaction, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund issued an announcement saying it was closely following "recent developments in the management of National Bank of Greece." The HFSF holds 40.39 percent of NBG's share capital.

"The HFSF respects the decisions of the Board of the Bank, which has the Fund’s full trust," the statement read.