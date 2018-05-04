Head of pro yacht owners' group: 2018 a boon for sector in Greece; 17th East Med Yacht Show at Zeas Marina

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's marine tourism sector is experiencing its best phase over the past decade, Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association president Antonis Stelliatos said on Thursday, speaking during the inauguration of the 17th East Med Yacht Show.

The veteran pleasure craft entrepreneur said the boon was due to a widely held image of Greece as a very safe holiday destination, as well as a crackdown by authorities on the illegal leasing of luxury craft - usually foreign-flagged vessels attempting to ply Greek territorial waters without being registered with the local tax bureau.

Stelliatos said the pre-leasing of registered vessels to date has doubled for the current season, compared to last year, while he also cited security concerns in neighboring countries.

The trade show is taking place at the Zeas Marina in Piraeus, with "N" serving as a communications sponsor.