Reports: Turkish-flagged freighter apparently tries to ram Greek warship off Lesvos

Another incident reportedly involving a Greek warship as it patrolled a sea region in the eastern Aegean was reported overnight, with the Hellenic Navy general staff later on Friday morning noting that a Turkish-flagged freighter "came in contact" with the gunboat off the island of Lesvos (Mytilene).

The freighter approached the small Greek navy vessel from its port (left) side, came in contact - hull-to-hull - and then increased speed in order to sail back into Turkish territorial waters.

No damages or injuries were reported aboard the 55-meter gunboat "Armatolos".

According to media reports in Athens, Greece's coast guard is expected to issue an arrest warrant for the skipper of the freighter, whereas Defense Minister Panos Kammenos - the junior coalition party leader - also briefed Greek PM Alexis Tsipras over the incident.