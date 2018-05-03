EY report: M&As in Greece fewer in 2017 but higher in value

Mergers and acquisitions in Greece for 2017 were slightly less than in the previous year, but of a higher value, according to an EY report, entitled "M&A Barometer 2017: Central and Southeast Europe".

Specifically for Greece, the estimated value of M&As in 2017 reached 1.4 billion euros, up from 1.1 billion euros in 2016 - 1.5 billion euros in 2015. EY refers to a significant increase, given that the number of major mergers and acquisitions dropped to 31 in 2017, down from 33 the previous year.

Participation of credit institutions in completed M&As reached 35 percent, the fourth highest in central and southeastern Europe, whereas 65 percent were conducted by strategic investors.

Of the M&As completed in Greece, 32 percent between partners in the country; 58 percent came from overseas investors and three M&As were conducted by a Greece-based company towards a foreign company.

