Greek national committee of DNV GL annual meeting held this week

The annual meeting and luncheon of the national committee of DNV GL was once again held this year at the Yacht Club of Greece, with numerous Greek shipping industry representatives on hand.

International DNV GL officials in attendance included Knut Ørbeck-Nielssen, the maritime CEO; Trond Hodne, business development manager, Stian Erik Sollied, area manager Japan; Christos Chryssakis, business development manager of development projects in Oslo and Catrine Vestereng, director of business tankers.

The chairman of the Greek national committee, John Coustas introduced Ørbeck-Nilssen at the beginning of the event, as the latter subsequently presented DNV GL’s new maritime forecast to 2050.

Ørbeck-Nilssen told participants that the global shipping industry was becoming more complex as a result of its digital transformation, and that this development was directly shaping DNV GL’s strategy.

On his part, Hodne presented an in-depth look at DNV GL’s study into the energy future through to 2050, with an emphasis on the long-term overview of how shipping segments - tanker, gas, container, offshore - are affected by the world's changing patterns of energy production and consumption.

Stian Erik Sollied referred to alternative fuels and how they can help as the maritime industry readies for the 2020 Global Sulphur Cap.

Finally, Chryssakis presented the upcoming action of IMO’s upcoming action on reducing CO2 emissions in shipping. He ended his presentation with the ISO/CIMAR work and a possible scenario of how developments could progress in the near future.

