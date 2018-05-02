Appeals court hands down suspended sentences in high-profile defense contract case

Wednesday, 02 May 2018 22:02
UPD:22:05
Eurokinissi/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Suspended sentences were handed down on Wednesday by a three-justice criminal appeals court to 17 defendants in case involving the questionable purchase of a electronic system for the Greek army, including high-profile defense contractor Thomas Liakounakos and former defense ministry officials.

Prison sentences, at least on paper, given their suspended status, ranged from 10 to 16 years. An appellate level prosecutor in the case had recommended the acquittal of the 17 defendants.

The court also ruled that defendants must pay the state more than 48 million euros in damages for their omissions and acts in the purchase of the Sonak system.

