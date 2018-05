A light earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 23.50 (21.50 GMT) in eastern Attica, 29 kilometers east by north-east of greater Athens area.

The epicenter was close to the township of Grammatiko, and near the southern Evoikos Gulf.

The quake was felt in the densely populated greater Athens area due to its shallow epicenter, according to seismologists.