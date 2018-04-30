Fallout continues over caustic 'non paper' issued on Sat. by PM's office

Monday, 30 April 2018
UPD:21:13
The fallout from an acrimonious political spate, bitter even by modern Greek  standards, continued on Monday, with sources close to main opposition New Democracy (ND) joining the fray by charging that it was "unfathomable and unprecedented that the prime minister's office, in a rule of law state, calls a Greek citizen a 'drug dealer' before the court system has decided."

The ND "sources" were commenting on an equally anonymous "non paper" issued by the prime minister's office. The latter used the derisive term to criticize a well-known Greek shipping executive and football team owner indicted in an explosive case involving the seizure of two tons of heroin aboard a vessel off the port of Elefsina several years ago.

During a regular press briefing on Monday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos merely said that a court verdict will determine whether the term was correct or not.

