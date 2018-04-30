Reports: Banks eye 2/3 chunk of PPC profits from sale of units in exchange for syndicated loan refinancing

Monday, 30 April 2018 20:46
UPD:21:12
By K. Deligiannis & E. Sakellari

Greece's four systemic banks are reportedly pressing to receive some two-thirds of the money that the Public Power Corp., the state-run and dominant power utility in the country, will receive from selling-off three lignite-fired stations and the license for a fourth.

In return for lessening PPC's obligations to the banks, creditors will then reportedly approve a wide-ranging refinancing of the utility's debts, and specifically a syndicated loan worth 1.3 billion euros that matures in April 2019.

PPC disclosed last February that it was in "advanced" negotiations over such a refinancing scheme.

