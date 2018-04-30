Banking sources: Further loosening of capital controls for businesses over coming period

By E. Sakellari

Banking sources in the Greek capital told "N" late last week that a further loosening of capital controls in the country - imposed in late June 2015 as shambolic negotiations with creditors over previous months ground to halt - will mainly affect Greek businesses.

Another assessment, by the same circles, is that a complete abolition of capital controls is still far off, with some estimates pointing to up to another two years.

The period eyed for the next loosening is before the end of the current bailout in August 2018 - possibly between the scheduled Eurogroup meetings of June and July - and aimed at facilitating Greek businesses' unimpeded commercial activities in the Eurozone.