Greek president says Erdogan should 'measure his words, respect history"

Sunday, 29 April 2018 22:23
A now semi-regular "bank-and-forth" between official Athens and Ankara continued over the weekend, with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "measure his words, and respect history".

Pavlopoulos, a veteran center-right lawmaker and former minister elected by Greece's Parliament in 2015 to the ceremonial head of state post, spoke at religious memorial service, where he added:

"Greeks as a people and nation want to live peacefully with our neighbors, we have nothing to divvy up, but we are not willing to surrender anything".

