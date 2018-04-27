Tsipras receives CEO of Italian natgas comp Snam for talks on DES.FA privatization

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday met with the CEO of Italian natural gas infrastructure operator Snam, Marco Alverà, with the looming privatization of Greece's natural gas system operator dominating the meeting.

The board of directors of Greece's privatization agency last week unanimously accepted an improved offer of 535 million euros submitted by an international consortium for 66 percent of DESFA, a memorandum-mandated privatization.

The deal was also approved by the board of Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe).

The 66-percent stake that will be sold off is comprised of 31 percent owned by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Hel.Pe group, with 35 percent.

The consortium, composed of Snam S.p.A., Enagás Internacional S.L.U. and Fluxys S.A., placed the highest of two offers submitted to the privatization agency (HRADF).