Greece's independent statistics authority on Monday announced that the primary budget surplus posted by the general government in 2017 reached 4 percent of GDP, over-exceeding the target and following a similar figure of 0.6 percent of GDP for 2016.

The authority, EL.STAT, said the figure was derived using the ESA 2010 methodology, with the surplus, in absolute terms, reaching 7.08 billion euros in 2017