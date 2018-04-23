Five leading academics in finance, int'l trade and shipping winners of 2018 Onassis Prizes

The Onassis Foundation on Monday announced the recipients of prizes to five of the world’s foremost academics in the fields of finance, international trade and shipping.

Specifically, Prof. Douglas W. Diamond, a leading authority on bank runs and liquidity crises, will be awarded the 2018 Onassis Prize in Finance.

Professors Jonathan Eaton and Samuel Kortum will share the relevant 2018 Onassis Prize for their collaborative efforts in researching the impact of technology on global trade.

The Shipping Prize will be shared between professors Mary Brooks and Wayne Talley, maritime economists known for their work on ports and the risks of terrorism and piracy to the shipping industry.

The Onassis Prizes are awarded for outstanding academic achievements with an international significance.

The prizes, each accompanied by an award of USD 200,000, are sponsored by the Onassis Foundation and together with Cass Business School, its Centre for Shipping, Trade and Finance and the City of London, are bestowed every three years. The prizes recognize the lifetime achievement of experienced academics in the fields of finance, international trade and shipping – the disciplines in which late Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis excelled.

The Onassis Prizes’ recipients were selected by a panel of judges, two of whom are Nobel Laureates, and other distinguished academics, and were announced at The Mansion House, the official office of the Lord Mayor of the City of London, by Alderman David Graves on Friday.

“Awards like these, allow us to foresee and, in a way, return from the future, where the work of the distinguished scholars of our era will have received the greatest possible recognition. Aristotle Onassis’ name is synonymous with the spheres of endeavor in which our laureates are engaged, and shipping, trade and finance are the three core areas of business activity in contemporary economies,” Anthony Papadimitriou, the president of the Onassis Public Benefit Foundation and chairman of the judging panel, stated in a press release:

The biographies of the recipients for 2018 are:

Onassis Prize in Finance

Prof. Douglas W. Diamond, Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

Onassis Prize in International Trade (shared)

Prof. Jonathan Eaton, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, The Pennsylvania State University

Prof. Samuel S. Kortum, James Burrows Moffatt professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Yale University

Onassis Prize in Shipping (shared)

Prof. Mary R. Brooks, Professor Emerita, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University and Chair of the Marine Board of the National Academies, Washington DC.

Prof. Wayne K. Talley, Professor of Maritime and Supply Chain Management, Executive Director of the Maritime Institute and Eminent Scholar, Strome College of Business, Old Dominion University.