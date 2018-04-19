Commission spox: Preparations underway for end of third Greek bailout in Aug. 2018

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

A European Commission spokesman on Thursday merely reiterated that preparations are underway for Greece's exit from the memorandum program in August, in response to press questions regarding a German media report claiming that creditors are examining the prospect of a short extension of the ongoing - and third successive - bailout.

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas underlined that the Commission remains focused on cooperation with other partners in the program for a successful conclusion to the third memorandum.

The other news out of Brussels was the visit by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to Athens on April 26, with details to be announced on Friday.

Schinas said it was an invitation to Juncker to address Greece's Parliament was a great honor.

On his part, EU Commissioner for monetary issues, Pierre Moscovici, said that a "new agreement" is now needed for the post-bailout period.

Speaking from Washington and the annual IMF-WB spring meeetings, Moscovici made it clear that he was in no way referring to a hidden program.

The poll-trailing leftist-rightist coalition government has repeatedly precluded the prospect of an extension of the bailout or a precautionary credit line after the memorandum ends in August 2018.