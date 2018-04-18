Draft bill for sale of 4 lignite-fuelled power plants tabled in Parliament

A draft bill was tabled in the Greek Parliament on Wednesday by the relevant energy ministry envisioning the sale of four lignite-fired power units operated, or to be operated, by the Public Power Corp. (PPC) – a memorandum and DG Comp obligation.

The four units on the selling block are the Megaloupolis III and IV units in southern Greece (central Peloponnese), as well as a unit in northern Florina prefecture along with a license for a future unit in the same district.

The draft bill also includes the creation of two PPC subsidiaries, one to include the assets of the two northern units; the other to include the southern units’ assets.

Assets are considered the facilities, electro-mechanical equipment, right of exploitation of affiliated lignite mines and the licensing framework.