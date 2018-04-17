N. Greece agri-business eyes 40mln€ investment plan

By D. Alexaki

Drama-based Wonderplant, in northern Greece, has announced that it will expand to hazelnut production, with the first plantings coming in October, a move that comes in tandem with an expansion of the agri-company's hydroponic cultivation of tomatoes - its signature product.

The development means that the Greek company's investment outlay will reach roughly 40 million euros.

The new hazelnut cultivation will, according to reports, take place on an expanse of 10 hectares, where the first hazelnut trees and shrubs will be planted.