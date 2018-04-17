IMF revises growth forecast for Greek GDP in 2018 to 2%, from previous 2.6%

The IMF has revised, downwards, its forecast for GDP growth in Greece for 2018, to 2 percent, down from 2.6 percent that it had forecasted last autumn and further down from 2.3 percent given by the Greek government for the current year.

The forecast was included in the Fund's (World Economic Outlook report. Moreover, the Fund also lowered its forecast for the country in 2019, from 2 percent to 1.8 percent.

In terms of the consumer price index in the still bailout-dependent country, the IMF forecasts an increase of 0.7 percent in 2018, down from 1.1 percent in 2017. For 2019, the same forecast, 1.1 percent, is foreseen.

The unemployment rate is expected, according to the IMF, to ease to 19.8 percent for the ongoing year, down from 21.5 percent in 2017; dropping to 18 percent in 2019.

The IMF foresees that the country's current account balance will be -0.8 percent in 2018, similar to 2017, while it will shrink by 0.6 percent in 2019.