fYRoM's Zaev: No need for change of name internally

The prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, briefed reporters in the neighboring country on Saturday, where, among others, he said his government does not consider it necessary to change the constitution or field any new name for internal uses.

The soft-spoken head of the coalition that governs in Skopje said a "name solution" should be employed for international uses, adding use of the stand-alone "Macedonia" does not affect Greece.

Moreover, he said the scope of usages for any "name solution", and international uses, have not been resolved yet, while adding that a referendum will be held in the country on the issue.