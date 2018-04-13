More third country nationals reach Greek isles from Turkey; refugee/irregular migrant crisis re-appearing

Another 100 third country nationals reached a handful of isles in the northern Aegean on Wednesday, all ferried over or crossing by themselves from the opposite Turkish coast, raising concerns that official Ankara is again allowing migrant smugglers to land people on Greek territory.

The worst migrant/refugee crisis in Europe in many decades occurred in 2015, when Greece's sea borders in the Aegean essentially flung up for people from long-simmering conflict zones in the Middle East as well as would-be migrants from various Third World countries, extending from North Africa, sub-Sahara Africa all the way to South Asia, wanting to reach northern and western Europe by any means possible.