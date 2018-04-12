17 out of 123 e-auctions successfully completed on Wed.

Thursday, 12 April 2018 21:41
UPD:21:45
EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ
A- A A+

Seventy-one out of 123 electronic auctions of foreclosed property held around Greece on Wednesday were successfully concluded, with a highest bidder declared.

No bids were received in 38 e-auctions, while 14 were postponed and will be repeated.

Resuming auctions of foreclosed properties, primarily by lien-holding commercial banks, has been a press demand by Greece's institutional creditors in order to, among others, reducing the massive debt load entailed in non-performing loans (NPLs) burdening banks' portfolios.

