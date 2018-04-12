Turkish PM Yıldırım offers condolences for loss of Greek fighter pilot

Thursday, 12 April 2018 20:09
UPD:20:11
REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Thursday afternoon expressed his and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's condolences to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over the same-day loss of a Greek Mirage 2000-5 combat pilot.

The two men spoke by phone.

A press release issued by Tsipras' office said both leaders agreed to keep "lines of communication open" over the coming period and to "reinforce dialogue by the two countries in the future".

Hellenic Air Force Capt. Georgios Baltadoros, 34, perished when his single-seat French-made fighter plane went down some nine nautical miles northeast of the central Aegean island of Skyros at roughly 12.15 p.m. (10.15 GMT). The island hosts a military airbase.

