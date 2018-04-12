Greek unemployment rate eases to 20.6% in Jan. 2018

The unemployment rate in Greece reached 20.6 percent in January 2018, reduced from 23.2 percent in the same month in 2017 and slightly lower from the previous month, December 2017, when it was recorded at 20.8 percent.

According to figures released by the statistics authority, EL.STAT, the number of registered unemployed in the country was just less than one million (977,222) in the country of roughly 11 million residents. The figures mean that the number of jobless people were reduced by nearly 127,000 between January 2017 and January 2018.

The number of employed people reached just over 3.75 million people, a figure that was higher by 98,712 people compared to January 2017 (2.7 percent), but reduced by 12,443 compared to the preceding month (-0.3 percent).

Economically non-active people (neither employed or seeking employment) reached 3.26 million people, down by 0.2 percent from January 2017 and up by 0.66 percent in December 2017.