Greek warplanes reportedly intercepted the first Turkish UAV "drone" operating in the Aegean, and specifically over the Dodecanese island of Rhodes on Thursday.

According to the Athens daily "Kathimerini", the unmanned aircraft, identified as an UAV ANKA and operated by the Turkish navy, was pinpointed at an altitude of 19,000 to 20,000 feet over the large island. The same reports state that the UAV made at least two foray into Greek airspace before being chased off by a pair of Greek F-16s.