Latest poll has difference between ND, SYRIZA at 4.4% points

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party's lead over ruling SYRIZA was given at 4.4 percentage points this week, the first mainstream poll in several months showing such a close margin between the two.

The opinion poll, nevertheless, was commissioned and published οn Tuesday in the government-leaning Athens daily "Ethnos".

According to the Kapa Research poll, ND is preferred by 21.6 percent of respondents to 17.2 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The new Kinima Allagis formation, mostly comprised of socialist PASOK party and other small center-left groupings, and ultra-nationalist Chryssi Avgi both earned 7.8 percent, followed by the Communist Party (KKE) with 6.3 percent.

No other party or formation exceeded 3 percent, the threshold a party must reach in a general election, as a percentage of valid votes, in order to field deputies in Parliament.

Eight in 10 respondents also said they were troubled over the country's future prospects, with only 19 percent of respondents saying they were optimistic.