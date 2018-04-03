State's arrears to private sector up by 237 mln€ in Feb. 2018 over previous month

The state's arrears to the private sector increased by 237 million euros in February 2018, a figure that includes both debts to contractors and tax returns to individual citizens.

Specifically, pending tax returns in February reached 776 million euros, up from a figure of 692 million in the previous month, January 2018. Overall, arrears reached 2.614 billion euros, up from 2.461 billion euros the previous month.

Social security funds' arrears were 1.452 billion euros of the total, up from 1.432 billion in January 2018.