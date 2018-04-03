Politico on high number of Turkish asylum-seekers finding refuge in Greece

Politico this week reports on the increasing number of Turkish citizens that have requested political asylum in Greece after an unsuccessful military coup in the neighboring country nearly two years ago, an article entitled "Erdoğan’s ‘enemies’ find sanctuary close to home."

The online news website notes that nearly 2,000 Turks have sought asylum in Greece since the July 2016 putsch, which it identifies as supporters of the Gulen movement, academics, leftists and Kurds. The figure, according to Politico, is second among EU countries, after Germany, where the majority of asylum-seeking Turks headed after July 2016.

"Until May 9th, the police in my home country tortured me... On May 10th, the Greek police brought my children breakfast," was a quote in the article attributed to "Mehmet", which Politico identified as the pseudonym of Turkish engineer from the city of Konya.

