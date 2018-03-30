Overnight stay fee also imposed on short-term lease properties: Greek revenue service

Friday, 30 March 2018 12:41
UPD:12:43
Greece's Independent Public Revenues Authorities (ADAE) this week clarified that a surcharge imposed on hotel overnight stays also applies to furnished rooms-to-let and short-term leased apartments, the so-called AirBnB-type sector.

The surcharge, between 50 cents and four euros per overnight stay, was legislated in 2016 as part of the leftist-rightist coalition government's "tax tsunami" in order to meet memorandum-mandated fiscal targets. Nevertheless, the extremely unpopular tax, as far as Greece's tourism and holiday industry is concerned, came on-line as of Jan. 1, 2018.

The surcharge for rooms-to-let and apartment is at 0.50 euros per night, the lowest rate, which also applies to so-called one- and two-star lodgings. Conversely, five-star and over hotels are slapped with a 4-euro surcharge per overnight stay, a fee expected to be passed on to the final consumer.

