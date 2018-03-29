Greek fund signs MoU with UAE's Mubadala Investment Co

By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's New Economy Development Fund, known as TANEO in its Greek-language acronym, has signed a MoU with UAE state-run investment fund, the well-known Mubadala Investment Co., to create a joint investment platform.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday by TANEO's president and CEO, Antonis Georgakakis and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mubadala's CEO.

Based on the two-year agreement, both sides will contribute up to 200 million euros, each, as capital towards funding dynamic and promising new SMEs in either country.